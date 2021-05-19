Singer Luddy Dave’s new banging tune, ‘Gat Me Singing’ details his emotions and feelings of a special girl. The beat is more throbbing and bouncy than his debut song for the year, showing his intention of crafting a bawdy sing-along.

Across its three-minute runtime, Luddy shows off his Vocal range with its mellow production and catchy hook that appeals to music lovers. This track definitely serves as a gateway to him carving a niche for himself in the music industry.

Luddy Dave

Luddy Dave is a Nigerian artist and songwriter whose his music is a blend of several genres of Afrobeat which creates a unique sound called AfroHybrid. His musical journey dates as far back as 2005 when he was part of a music group known as Rustle Boys while he was a student of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede.

He dropped his debut single in 2019 ‘Gye Makoma’ featuring Ghanian artiste C-Tea, later during the same year he released ‘Jeje’ and came back with a banging tune earlier this year titled ‘Smile’ before the release of ‘Gat Me Singing’. Be among the first to Stream and Download the song on Boomplay.

Download the song on Audiomack.





