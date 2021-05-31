…as Police deploys undercover officers …Army, Police dismantle Biafra flags By Festus Ahon, ASABA SOCIO-ECONOMIC activities in Asaba, the Delta State were grounded, following the sit-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Schools, markets, banks, shops and other businesses in Asaba were shut for fear of being attacked. There were no many vehicular movements in the Asaba Capital Territory.

As early of 7.15 am, pupils and students of private and public schools were turned back from their respective school gates by teachers.

Parents were informed that schools would not open for academic activities for the day as there was no guarantee for the safety of children.

A teacher in one of the private schools within the town who spoke on condition of anonymity said they decided to close down schools for the safety of the children.

He said: “We didn’t get any counter directive from the government, so management felt it will not be safe to keep the children because nobody knows what might happen.”

The popular Ogbogonogo Market where and banks along the Nnebisi Road were closed to normal businesses. Some of the shop owners however sat in front of their business, obviously waiting for when it would be safe to open for business.

A shop owner, Vincent Adigwe who spoke to the Vanguard, said they decided to close shop for fear of the unknown.

Saying that it was also a strategy to safeguard their goods from looters, he said; "it is out of fear that we decided to close for now. We don't want a situation whereby we will become victims of looters because these people may want to forcefully implement the sit-at-home order.

“We are also afraid because of the recent killings and razing of police stations in this part of the state. So my brother anything can happen, we don’t want to take chances.”

Meanwhile, adherents at the Cable point area, believed to be a stronghold of IPOB elements in the metropolis, were scarcely seen holding the Biafran flag despite the warning by the police authorities. At the Onitsha bridge, there was the restriction of vehicular movements as travellers were seen crossing over into Onitsha and from Onitsha into Asaba by foot.

A transporter, Douglas Ogbona, said they have been difficulties crossing the bridge to either side for about a week now, adding that both sides of the bridge were barricaded by security agents.

The situation is however different in Ughelli, Warri, Ozoro, Kwale and other parts of the State as residents went about their normal businesses.

Meanwhile, security agencies have beefed up security in Asaba, the Delta State capital, following the hoisting of Biafra flags in some parts of the capital city.

The Indigenous People People of Biafra, IPOB had declared a sit-at-home as part of activities to mark Biafra day.

The Vanguard that a combined team of Army and Police officers were patrolling the capital territory on Sunday night, removing the Biafra flags hoisted by suspected members of IPOB.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Police Command, Sunday night, issued a statement warning members of the prescribed IPOB to keep off the State, saying that the police would not tolerate any act of lawlessness in the State.

The Command in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO in the State, DSP Bright Edafe, said; “the Command is aware of the threat of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and their intention of parading themselves in some parts of the state.

“The Commissioner of Police Delta State who is determined to maintain peace in the state has urged officers and men of the state command to be on red alert, watchful, and deal decisively with the troubleshooters.

“The CP, therefore, warns that on no account should anybody be seen carrying or hoisting Biafra flag in whatever guise in the state. The command is more than ever willing and determined to go after any miscreant who might be found wanting.

“The CP is urging members of the public to partner with the police to see that those who try to bring disunity in the state and our dear nation be arrested and brought to book.

“Undercover Police detectives have been deployed across the state for the purpose of arresting anyone caught carrying Biafra Flag and to ensure that they are dealt with in accordance with the law of the land. The command will not take it lightly with anyone that is against the peace and stability in the state”.

