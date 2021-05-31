The sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) witnessed partial compliance in parts of Asaba, the capital of Delta on Monday.

Private schools were shut totally, while public schools were open but with a scanty population.

A private school proprietor who pleaded anonymity said although there was no formal pronouncement but that it only informed parents and guardians to keep their children and wards indoors.

However, the public schools were seen open with teachers and few pupils and students around.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondents who went round the town reports that shops, business centres, restaurants, and pharmacies were closed.

Areas affected included Nnebisi Road, Okpanam Road, DLA Raod, Summit Road, Agric Road, Jesus Safe Road,

As at the time of reporting, NAN surveillance revealed that the popular Ogbogonogo market, all banks, and shops on the traffic light/Dennis Osadebe Way through Abraka markets axis in Asaba were totally shut in compliance with IPOB order.

ALSO READ: #SitAtHome: We recorded 100% compliance throughout Biafraland – IPOB NAN gathered that this was to avoid unpleasant consequences as they could not predict the situation.

Meanwhile, the Delta police command had earlier in a statement signed by its Acting Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, issued a warning against hoisting and carrying of the Biafra Flag in any part of the state.

According to him, the command is aware of the threat of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and their intention of parading themselves in some parts of the state.

“The Commissioner of Police in Delta State who is determined to maintain peace in the state has urged officers and men of the state command to be on red alert, watchful, and deal decisively with trouble makers.

“The CP, therefore, warns that on no account should anybody be seen carrying or hoisting Biafra flag in whatever guise in the state.

“The command is more than willing and determined to go after any miscreant who may be found wanting.

“The CP is urging members of the public to partner the police to see that those who try to bring disunity in the state and our dear nation be arrested and brought to book.

“Undercover Police detectives have been deployed across the state for the purpose of arresting anyone caught carrying Biafra flag and to ensure that they are dealt with in accordance with the law of the land.”

He said the command would not take it lightly with anyone that was against the peace and stability in the state.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria