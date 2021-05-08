Hoodlums, in the early hours of Saturday, launched another attack on Odoro Ikpe Police Station, in Ini LGA of Akwa Ibom State, killing six officers on duty.

It was gathered that the hoodlums, suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), struck when residents were still sleeping.

Meanwhile, the Akwa Ibom State Police Command is yet to issue a statement concerning the development.

This attack comes exactly a week after similar ones were launched against police officers in the state.

The Street Journal, last week Saturday, reported that hoodlums suspected to members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) launched an attack on the Ikono police station, razing the facility.

The hoodlums killed an Assistant Superintendent of Police, an Inspector, and a Constabulary.

The assailants were also said to have burned down two patrol vehicles, carted away 5 AK-47 rifles and ammunition from the armory.

A similar attack on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, claimed the lives of two police personnel identified as Esther Akpan, a Corporal, and a Police Special Constabulary, Isonuyo Effiong Paul.

Following the attack, the commissioner of police in the state, Amiengheme Andrew, visited the scene on April 28, a statement by the Police command Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko Macdon, revealed.

Like this: Like Loading...