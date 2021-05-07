The founder, Penkers School, Faisal Zuglool; Winner of first category, Ahmad Aliyu Adam; The Head of Academics, Daru Dda’wah Wal Irshad Arabic Centre, Khalifah Isiaq Zuglool; Retired Lagos State University (LASU) lecturer, Prof. Raheemson Musbaudeen Olawale and the Vice Chairman of Isolo LCDA, Bayo Olasoju during the first edition of Penckers School, Lagos, Qur’an competition.

Winners have emerged in the first edition of Penckers School, Lagos, Qur’an competition organised for the youths as a means of promoting religious tolerance, spirituality, morality and encouraging memorisation. The competition, in honour of the Late Alhaja Wasilat Olaronke Marshal, (Daughter of Alhaji King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal K1), was sponsored by Otunba Bayo Olasoju (Ileri Oluwa Oganisation).

The competition attracted interest from over 200 participants who were tested on memorisation, pronunciation, voice sonority and composition. Out of over 200 pupils, six emerged as winners in various categories. In the first category (Surah Al Ahqaf to Nass, Age 10-15 years), Awwal Ishaq finished first with a N500, 000.00 cash prize, Abdullah Abdul Azeez finished second a N250, 000 cash prize while Abdullah AbdulGaniy came third with a N150, 000 cash prize. All three winners also won N5 million worth of scholarship each in Penckers School.

In the second category (Complete Quran, Age 16-20 years), Ahmad Aliyu Adam emerged first, winning N1million cash, Umar AbdurRasheed came second, winning N500, 000 cash while AbdurRahman Abdul Ganiy came third, winning N250, 000. All three winners also won N5million worth of scholarship in Penckers.

The founder, Penkers School, Faisal Zuglool, said the inspiration behind organising the Quran competition was buoyed by the zeal to propagate Islam and encourage the learning of the Holy Quran.

“This is a time when the learning of the Quran is fading, losing its popularity in terms of values. When Quran competitions are organised, tokens are attached to it compared to other worldly competitions. This will encourage children to learn the Holy Quran.”

Speaking on behalf of the family of the honouree, the Vice Chairman of Isolo LCDA, Bayo Olasoju, said Wasilat’s attitude towards charity and her love for the Holy Quran is the reason the Quran competition was organised on her behalf.

He said, “I am delighted to sponsor the competition in honour of Wakilat, not only because it’s an opportunity to remember her but a chance to continue her legacies by transmitting those core values for which she had become well known in her life. Wakilat was a legend of her time and she did her best to promote the positive in all facets of life as a giver,” he said.

The Head of Academics, Daru Dda’wah Wal Irshad Arabic Centre, Khalifah Isiaq Zuglool, in his lecture, said the hafizul Quran are special in the sight of Allah and the most pious on earth. “There are numerous rewards for those who memorised the Holy Quran, they are the special people of God. You may be looking at them as small children but they are very special in the sight of Allah (SWT). If somebody is blessed with the memorisation of the Quran, they should be celebrated and that is what we are doing today.”

He urged the influential and philanthropists to key into sponsoring the Quran competition, which is highly rewarding.

Senator Ganiyu Solomom said the competition is a welcome development, in a situation where children are executing their talents.

“It is a welcome idea that we are having the competition at Penckers. The school is known for its steadfastness when it comes to competition among pupils, it is well established in the schooling system in the country,” he said.

He added that making children recite and memorise the Holy Quran is very important. “If children of Age 10-15 or even below were reciting portions of the Holy Quran off hand, it should be encouraged because if they understand the Quran, there is no way they will go astray.”

Solomon advised parents to bring up their children in the religious way.

A retired Lagos State University (LASU) lecturer, Prof. Raheemson Musbaudeen Olawale, commended the family of Late Alhaja Wasilat for oganising the competition during the Holy month of Ramadan, the month that the Quran was revealed. “I have a firm belief that Allah will grant Late Alhaja Wasilat Al Janah Firdause. May Almighty Allah continue to bless the family she left behind.”

Like this: Like Loading...