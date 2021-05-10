Make way for Jody as he becomes the latest signee under Nigerian Afro-dance artist, Skales’s OHK Entertainment imprint.

And Jody is going hard with his entry as he makes his introduction with a TUC-produced tune dubbed Nonstop.

Listen: Skales Teams Up With Akon On New Single “Kowope” Skales dishes out new single, Selecta Nonstop is as emotive as it is catchy. The song finds Jody baring his feelings and making a pledge of unending love to a significant other. This is Jody’s first single under the Skales-led label and the first from the new artists’ upcoming EP slated for a June 2021 release.

