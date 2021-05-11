The family of a fruit seller identified as Abdulkadir Musa has been thrown into mourning after he was shot dead by a soldier in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

According to PUNCH, the unidentified soldier shot the fruit seller for refusing him to go away with his bunch of bananas without paying for them.

The father of the deceased, Alhaji Mustafa Musa, told the publication that two soldiers went to his son’s fruit stand on Sunday and purchased a bunch of bananas.

According to Alhaji Mustapha, when the soldiers paid for the bunch, they tried to collect another one for free and this led to a squabble.

“They bought a bunch of banana for N300 and instead of them taking the one they paid for, they also took another one and wanted to go with it, but my son did not allow them to do so.

“When they insisted that they must go with the bunch of bananas, the fruit vendor rushed to the police station, which was very close to the scene of the incident, and reported the case, and the two soldiers were arrested, but they were released shortly after,” the fruit seller’s father said.

Mustafa added that immediately the soldiers were released, one of them went home, fetched a gun and returned to the scene, and shot the fruit vendor.



“My son was shot in the back and we took him to the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, but unfortunately, he lost his life,” Mustafa said.

The father added that he reported the issue to all relevant authorities, including the Human Rights Commission, so that action could be taken against the soldier, who killed his son.

