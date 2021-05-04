“The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations told us that the military men, who brought his car to the command headquarters, said they killed him for violating their checkpoint rule.”

He said the family would ensure that the soldiers, who killed his brother, were identified and prosecuted.

Tobechi said, “Noel was the owner of Shawarma Zone in front of the Home Away Palace by Ukaigwe Hospital, Akwakuma junction, Owerri. He just dropped of his friend, who also does the same business with him in front of the Amakohia Market. It was around 10pm on Friday, April 30.

“His friend, whom he dropped off, said it was not up to three minutes after he alighted from the vehicle when he heard gunshots in the destination Noel drove to. He didn’t know that it was his friend, who was shot by the soldiers.

“His (Noel’s) whereabouts became unknown as he didn’t return home that night. His wife became worried and started calling us. The number was ringing and nobody was picking it until about 5.30 in the evening of the following day. One person picked it and said that he was a policeman at the control room at the state police command headquarters in Owerri and asked us to come.

“At first, we felt he had a problem with someone without knowing that the military men had killed him and dumped his corpse in a morgue at the FMC, Owerri. On reaching the police command headquarters, my brother identified his new car and when we approached the car, we found out that the back windscreen was shot.

“All the four tyres were deflated. We also saw blood on the driver’s seat. Chika Chigbu, my younger brother, immediately sensed danger. The front windscreen and all the window glasses were intact. Only the back screen was shattered by gunshots.”