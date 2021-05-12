Nigerian singer Sound Sultan has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

According to Sahara Reporters, Sound Sultan, 44, is undergoing chemotherapy in a hospital in the United States of America.

According to Healthline, Cancer is a class of diseases in which abnormal cells multiply and divide uncontrollably in the body. These abnormal cells form malignant growths called tumors. Throat cancer refers to cancer of the voice box, the vocal cords, and other parts of the throat, such as the tonsils and oropharynx. Throat cancer is often grouped into two categories: pharyngeal cancer and laryngeal cancer.

Born Olarenwaju Fasasi, Sound Sultan started his career in show business in the 90s when he hosted shows to raise money for studio sessions. He released his debut single “Jagbajantis” in 2000, which became an instant hit in Nigeria.

After independently releasing other singles and featuring in hit songs of other artists, he was signed by Kennis Music under which he released four albums. Sound Sultan began a working relationship with Wyclef Jean when featured alongside 2face Idibia and Faze on “Proud to be African” from Wyclef’s Welcome to “Haiti: Creole 101 album.

In 2012, it was announced that Sound Sultan was made a UN Ambassador for Peace for his exemplary lifestyle and career. In 2015, Sound Sultan released the rap single “Remember” after a long absence from the music scene.

After the fallout of the African Basketball League, he joined forces with the organizers of the Continental Basketball League to become a team owner of Lagos City Stars (the 2017 champions) and a facilitator of the league entertainment.

Sound Sultan, in 2009, married Chichi Morah, his long-time girlfriend, with whom he later had three children.

