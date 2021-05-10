Construction giant, Olu Okeowo is of the opinion that should Nigeria disintegrate today, the South West will be the biggest looser.

Okeowo whose humongous edifice was pulled down by the Lagos State government for allegedly not complying with the state’s town planning rules added that the only thing the South West has produced in abundance more than other parts of the country, is area boys and fake pastors.

The founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gibraltar Constructions , disclosed this over the weekend during a prayer session held in his Park View Estate, Ikoyi home, on the occasion of his birthday.

”I have noticed, electricity is no longer in abundant supply because Shiroro has been surrounded. Gerreru has been surrounded. Electricity is being generated in the North. Those who are saying divide don’t know what they are saying.

“Even if we divide today, the gas that they would use to run any turbine comes from another area. Unfortunately, my people here from the Southwest will be the ones to lose out most because what we have produced mostly are area boys and fake pastors. We need to pray for the unity of Nigeria.”

Not one to do things half measures, Okeowo wowed his guests made of very important personalities, when he brought a full orchestra and pipe organ, as well as an upright piano, to play at his lavish party.

Some of those p[resent at the party were retired justice, George Oguntade, former Lagos State Deputy governor, Femi Pedro, industrialist, Samuel Adedoyin, Chairman, Channels TV, John Momoh, entrepreneurs, Tayo Ayeni and Lanre Ogunlesi, among several others.

Worth an estimated $250 million dollar, Okeowo is considered one of the richest men in Lagos and owns the most expensive mansion in Parkview estate in Ikoyi, Lagos.

