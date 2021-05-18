It is crucial for the SADC to encourage all member states to develop, publish and promote national vaccine acquisition and roll-out plans and procurement strategies, detailing concrete measures to ensure non-discriminatory access to vaccines to all in the region.

“Although progress is being made, many African countries have barely moved beyond the starting line. Limited stocks and supply bottlenecks are putting Covid-19 vaccines out of reach of many people in this region. Fair access to vaccines must be a reality if we are to collectively make a dent on this pandemic.” – Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organization (WHO) regional director for Africa

Less than 2% of the 690 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered globally as at 8 April were in Africa, where most countries received vaccines from only some 11 weeks ago and in small quantities. Across Africa the pace of vaccine procurement and roll-out continues to be painfully slow, and in southern Africa the majority of countries are yet to vaccinate even 1% of their populations.

According to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s chief, Dr John Nkengasong, African countries have used up nearly 60% of their Covid-19 vaccines. This equates to 22.4 million vaccinations….

Like this: Like Loading...