The 17 Southern governors have reiterated their stand over the ban on open grazing, insisting that there is no going back on their unanimous decision.

Last week, southern governors had resolved to ban open grazing and the movement of cattle by foot, after a meeting in Asaba, Delta state.

The resolutions of the southern governors have been greeted with mixed reactions from different parts of the country.

But speaking on the development on Wednesday in an interview on Channels Television, Malami faulted the decision of the southern governors, saying it does not align with the provisions of the constitution.

“It is about constitutionality within the context of the freedoms expressed in our constitution. Can you deny the rights of a Nigerian? For example: it is as good as saying, perhaps, maybe, the northern governors coming together to say they prohibit spare parts trading in the north.

“Does it hold water for a northern governor to come and state expressly that he now prohibits spare parts trading in the north?” Malami asked.

Malami therefore asked the southern governors to facilitate the amendment of the 1999 constitution (as amended) to prohibit open grazing.

But responding to the AGF, the southern governors insisted that there was no going back on their decision.

In a statement signed by the chairman of the forum, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and titled, ‘OUR DECISION IS IRREVERSIBLE AND WILL BE ENFORCED’, they expressed their dismay at the assertions of the AGF but reiterated that their decision will be enforced with vigour.

“I have just read the press statement credited to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Shehu Malami SAN on the resolution of the Southern Governors Forum to ban open grazing in their respective States.



“The AGF is quoted to have said that this reasoned decision, among others, is akin to banning all spare parts dealers in the Northern parts of the country and is unconstitutional.

“It is most unfortunate that the AGF is unable to distill issues as expected of a Senior Advocate. Nothing can be more disconcerting. This outburst should, ordinarily, not elicit response from reasonable people who know the distinction between a legitimate business that is not in anyway injurious and a certain predilection for anarchy.

“Clinging to an anachronistic model of animal husbandry, which is evidently injurious to harmonious relationship between the herders and the farmers as well as the local populace, is wicked and arrogant.

“Comparing this anachronism, which has led to loss of lives, farmlands and property, and engendered untold hardship on the host communities, with buying and selling of auto parts is not only strange. It, annoyingly, betrays a terrible mindset.

“Mr Malami is advised to approach the court to challenge the legality of the Laws of the respective States baning open grazing and decision of the Southern Governor Forum taken in the interest of their people. We shall be most willing to meet him in Court. The decision to ban open grazing stays. It will be enforced with vigour.”



