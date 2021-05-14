…exonerate Speaker Gbajabiamila By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja Members of the House of Representatives have descended on the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan for opposing the call of the southern governors for restructuring and true federalism.

They said that Lawan through his utterances has shown biases, technically killing the constitutional review committee.

It will be recalled that the Senate President had while granting an interview to State House Correspondents on Thursday after observing the Eid prayers alongside President Muhammadu Buhari and the Speaker of the House of Representatives at the Presidential Villa, Abuja vented his opposition to the restructuring call.

Speaking exclusively to Saturday Vanguard on the matter, some members of the House however exonerated Gbajabiamila from the opposition.

The lawmakers included Hon. Sergius Ogun, representing Esan North East/ South East Federal Constituency of Edo State; Hon. Kingsley Chinda, representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency of Rivers State and Hon. Bede Eke, representing Abor Mbaise and Ngor Okpala federal constituency of Imo State.

The parliamentarians insisted on restructuring, saying it was long overdue in Nigeria.

President of the senate has technically killed the constitution review committee- Hon. Sergius Ogun

“The Honourable speaker, HOR, is not opposed to the southern governor’s call for restructuring. If he is let him go to Lagos and say it. The senate president says the state governors should go and restructure their states, my governor the Edo state governor Mr Godwin Obaseki is restructuring our state and he doesn’t need the permission of the president of the country or that of the senate to do that.

“That is why some of us are asking for devolution of power, how will the man from Yobe know what’s happening in Edo or Bayelsa? It’s better for the man that has the mandate of the people to be given the resources to deliver the dividends of democracy to the mandate givers.

“The president of the senate who’s the chairman of the National Assembly has technically killed the constitution review committee as he showed his bias through his verbal deluge.

Gbajabiamila supports restructuring-Hon. Kingsley Chinda

“You cannot continue to do the same thing the same way and expect a different result. Perhaps, they will also tell Nigerians that they are satisfied with the state of the country.

“As public office holders, we tend to forget that there is life after office and that Nigeria is bigger and more important than any individual or group of citizens.

"I am aware that the Speaker has taken positions in the past Assemblies that support both fiscal and administrative restructuring like State Police and review of revenue sharing formula.

“He has an inalienable right to shift position but with respect, I disagree with our Presiding Officers and I support an urgent restructuring for a more efficient public service in Nigeria.

I stand by the position of the southern Govs forum-Hon. Eke

“I stand by the position of the southern Govs forum. It was one meeting where they stood by the pulse of those who elected them.

“Time has come for the truth to be told at all times. Grazing is a private business just like the trader that owns a shop in Onitsha, Idumota Ogbomosho or Diobu and therefore, herders can do well to buy land from state governments or individuals to build ranches for their business.

“The country is gradually sliding into food insecurity which is even more dangerous than the bullets from herdsmen, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals. As long as farmers are not allowed to have access to their farms for fear of being attacked, raped and killed, there is no way food is going to be available to Nigerians.

“Go to the markets in Abuja and other parts o the country, you will understand what l am talking about. Food insecurity has set in. How does a family of five or six feed on four cups of garri at N550,00?

“I have been an advocate of National dialogue and is excited that the Southern Governors saw it as not only necessary to solve the country’s nagging challenges but a way of calming the nerves of secessionist agitators.

“Every Nigerian irrespective of tribe and religion has a right to have a say in the affairs of this country which belongs to all of us”.

