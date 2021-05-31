Festus Keyamo By Arogbonlo Israel Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, says any attempt to change the present government other than the ballot box or through constitutional means is treasonable and no reasonable government will tolerate such an attempt.

Keyamo, a member of the cabinet of the President Muhammadu Buhari, disclosed this in a series of tweet on Monday.

Earlier, the former presidential candidate and publisher of online news medium, SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore, was reportedly injured by a tear gas canister allegedly shot by a female officer in Abuja.

The convener of the #RevolutionNow and #BuhariMustGo campaigns, was preparing to hold a rally with some associates when the incident happened at the Unity Fountain in Abuja, Monday.

Reacting, the minister wrote; “After long years of turbulent, military govts, Nigerians have agreed to adopt democracy as the best and only form of govt. Any attempt to change a government other than the ballot box or other constitutional means is treasonable no matter how it is packaged in some sentimental jargon.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Sowore shot by Police, not dead – Lawyer “All arguments against a govt should be geared towards persuading the citizens to vote against it at the next polls or invoking constitutional provisions through democratic institutions. Any shortcut outside these is an invitation to anarchy and no reasonable govt will tolerate it.”

Meanwhile, Vanguard reports the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Police Command, debunked the viral message in some sections of the social media purporting that ‘Omoyele Sowere was shot by a female Assistant Commissioner of Police’ at the Unity Fountain, describing it as false and fake news.

This was contained in a statement made available to news men in Abuja by the Spokesperson of the Command ASP Mariam Yusuf.

