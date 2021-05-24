By Emmanuel Okogba Spain and Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos was left out of Luis Enrique’s squad to the delayed Euro 2020 kicking off in June.

Ramos, a regular member of Spain’s squad to continental and international competitions for over 15 years and 180 caps had a torrid season struggling with injuries.

The squad released on Monday had surprise inclusion, Aymeric Laporte who only just switched nationality and is just to feature for La Roja.

Laporte made 51 youth level appearances for France but has failed to get an invite to join Didier Deschamps side.

[ALSO READ] NFF laments death of Supersand Eagles’ coach, Audu Adamu Coach Luis Enrique opted for just 24 players instead of 26 that every team was allowed to name.

Spain is in Group E alongside Slovakia, Sweden and Poland.

🚨 OFICIAL | ¡¡¡NUESTRA SELECCIÓN!!!

🇪🇸 Estos son los 24 futbolistas que defenderán los colores de la @SeFutbol en la #EURO2020.

💪🏻 ¡¡Vuestro grito de ánimo será nuestra energía en la lucha por el Campeonato de Europa!!#SomosEspaña #SomosFederación pic.twitter.com/KY87e0im3p

— Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) May 24, 2021

See the full squad below…

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón, De Gea, Robert Sánchez

Defenders: Gayà, Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Laporte, Eric García, Diego Llorente, Azpilicueta, Marcos Llorente.

Midfielders: Busquets, Rodri, Pedri, Thiago, Koke, Fabián.

Forwards: Dani Olmo, Oyarzabal, Morata, Gerard Moreno, Ferran Torres, Adama Traoré & Pablo Sarabia.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...