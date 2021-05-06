The Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, has described sports as a catalyst for building resilience, stamina, endurance and total body fitness of the personnel of armed forces.

Magashi stated this when an 11- man delegation of the Organisation of Military Sports in Africa (OSMA) paid him a courtesy visit on Thursday in Abuja.

Magashi’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mohammad Abdulkadri, in a statement said that the minister also reiterated support for the forthcoming first edition of the 8th Sahel Countries Military games to hold in Nigeria in October.

He said that the promotion of sports in the military was aimed at preparing them for their gallantry role in national defence, especially now that the nation was fighting the menace of insecurity.

Earlier, the President of OSMA, Brig.-Gen. Maikano Abdullahi, appreciated the minister for his love for sports, adding that he served as Sports Officer when Magashi was the Commander Guards Brigade.

Abdullahi said the visit was aimed at forging a strategic partnership with the ministry to ensure a successful hosting of the games in Nigeria.

The game according to him is tagged; “First CDS Eight Sahel Countries Military Games”.

Abdullahi said the hosting of the game in the country would douse tension of insecurity in the participating countries. According to him, the sports fiesta will serve as an instrument for the promotion of multi-lateral friendship and unity.

“It will also send signals to the outside world that the Sahel nations are united in spite of the differences in Culture and Colonial experiences even as they contend with common security challenges.

“The Organisation of Military Sports in Africa which has one hundred and thirty-four-member countries came into being through the initiative of the Council Internationale Sports Militarea , CISM after the second World War in 1945,” he said.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...