(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 5, 2020 The electronic scoreboard displays the Arsenal club logo (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek said Saturday a formal offer to buy Arsenal had been rejected by the Premier League club’s American owners. In a statement on Twitter, the Swedish tycoon said the club’s owners, Kroenke Sports, had rebuffed his bid, saying they did not need the money from a sale.

“This week an offer was made to Josh Kroenke and their bankers that that included fan ownership, representation at the board and a golden share for the supporters,” Ek said.

“They replied that they don’t need the money. I remain interested should that situation ever change.”





