Sri Lanka lockdown

People purchase essential food items as the government imposed travel restrictions and two-week lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Sri Lanka extended a week-long lockdown until June 7. Photo: AFP

