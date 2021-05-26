PHOTO / WORLD
Sri Lanka lockdown
People purchase essential food items as the government imposed travel restrictions and two-week lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Sri Lanka extended a week-long lockdown until June 7. Photo: AFP
