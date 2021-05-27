Chairman, Peace Airline, Chief Allen Onyema, has urged Nigerians to support education to help youths achieve their dreams. Chief Onyema, in his address as Chairman of Dominican University Virtual Fundraising ceremony said education is imperative for national development and youths as tomorrow’s leaders must be supported to achieve a better society.

He appealed to Nigerians to support education at all levels by donating to the building of structures for future leaders to learn in a conducive environment.



Onyema lamented that Nigeria is presently going down the valley due to neglect of the sector by successive governments. He said long years of neglecting the sector contributed to increase in vices that cause insecurity.

Onyema appealed to well- meaning Nigerians to support the school, committed to providing qualitative education and good character.

Chairman, Board of Trustees retired Catholic Archbishop of Ibadan, Felix Alaba Job, also called on Nigerians to support educational institutions in Nigeria so that they can in turn support government by providing good quality education.

The cleric said since government is incapable of doing it alone, the Dominican Order established the institution to train students to become complete adults.



In his keynote address titled, “Building posterity for posterity,” Vice Chancellor, Prof. Anthony Akinwale appealed to people to support the construction of the university’s building project.

He said: “To educate is to build persons, and to build persons is to build a new society. The Dominican University is a place where we educate future technocrats with ethical competence, building posterity for prosperity by enabling our students to prepare for a future when they will be able to work for their own good by working for the common good.”



