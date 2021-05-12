INDUSTRY stakeholders will, on May 27 in Lagos, gather to discuss the future of cloud hosting service in Nigeria.

The gathering will be at the instance of the Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA). The event has received backing from the nation’s information technology regulator, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA); Cloud services operator, Cloudflex and premier data center operator, Rackcenter.

The forum will be chaired by the Chief Executive Officer, Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN), Muhammed Rudman, has its theme as: “Achieving 30 per cent Growth In Local Cloud Hosting By 2024,” and will x-ray growth potentials, challenges and benefits of hosting Cloud services and data centers locally. It will also look at policies and regulation around the sub-sector.

NITRA Chairman, Chike Onwuegbuchi, while commending the partners for their support of the event and passion for the growth of technology in Nigeria, noted that over the years, the country has been grappling with the need to secure it’s data and further boost local content in all sectors of the economy, while key stakeholders are concerned about how the sector is faring in this area, and how it can achieve local hosting of our sensitive data. He insists that growth in every facet of the nation’s economy should be inside-out.

“Specifically, the Forum will offer Cloud service companies, data infrastructure companies and other stakeholders, opportunities to reach out to their target market with solutions that addresses their challenges and needs,” he assured.



