Exciting football moments await Nigerians this May on StarTimes’ sports channels as football tournaments in Europe enter their final legs. These include, Emirates FA Cup final on May 15, Coppa Italia final on May 19, Europa League final on May 26, La Liga and Bundesliga’s peak of the season matches, climaxing with Euro 2020.

In the Europa League, second legs of the semifinals hold tomorrow at 8.00 p.m., with Arsenal hosting Samuel Chukwueze’s Villarreal.

Arsenal find themselves in a tight corner following a disappointing 2-1 first-leg defeat away from home. Super Eagles dazzler Samuel Chukwueze was included in the UEFA Europa League team of the week following his impressive performance against Arsenal last Thursday.

Meanwhile, Manchester United picked up a 6-2 victory against Roma in the first leg at Old Trafford. The two finalists after the second leg encounter tomorrow will meet at the Gdansk Stadium in Poland on May 26.

Equally airing on StarTimes is the final of the Emirates FA Cup on May 15 at 5:30 pm between Chelsea and Iheanacho’s Leicester City. This will be immediately followed by Coppa Italia final between Atalanta and Juventus on May 19.

On May 23, La Liga’s final matches of the season will be played. Currently, there is a tight race between Barcelona, Real Madrid and Athletic Madrid. Bundesliga wraps up on May 22.

All these will climax into Euro 2020 starting June 11.

“We are making sure that every family, wherever they live, can enjoy this amazing football festival. StarTimes’ match telecasts for the UEFA European Football Championship will include pre-game, halftime and post-game studio segments,” Lazarus Ibeabuchi, PR Manager, StarTimes Nigeria, said.



