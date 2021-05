State of emergency

Not time to play

Playground equipment at Kaneoka Higashi Park was cordoned off due to a state of emergency in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, Japan, on Thursday. The Osaka government is expected to ask the central government to prolong the state of emergency in the prefecture. Tokyo will also seek to extend its state of emergency aimed at curbing coronavirus infections until May 31, Governor Yuriko Koike said on Thursday. Photo: AFP

