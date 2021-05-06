File: Chairman, South, South Governors Forum and Governor of Delta , Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, (2nd left), making his speech, host Governor, Barr. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State (left), Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri (2nd right), and the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki (1st right) …Meeting convened at instance of S-West, S-South, S-East Govs Forum chairmen …To meet next week in Delta By Dayo Johnson GOVERNORS in the Southern part of the country, under the aegis of Southern Nigeria Governors Forum, yesterday, met to discuss the state of the nation.

Although the agenda of the meeting is not immediately known, a source said the governors deliberated on how to stop the country from degenerating into anarchy, in view of the high level insecurity across Nigeria.

The virtual meeting, which held Tuesday evening, was at the instance of Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu and the chairmen of the South-South and South-East Governors’ Forums, Ifeanyi Okowa and David Umahi.

Vanguard gathered that 15 of the 17 governors from the South attended the meeting.

They include Ekiti State Governor, who doubles as Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), David Umahi (Ebonyi), Godswin Obaseki, (Edo), and Lolo Cecilia Ezeilo (deputy governor of Enugu representing the governor).

Others are Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos).

The governors, who called for commitment and unity in addressing issues affecting the country, particularly the Southern Nigeria, stressed the need to put the country first in the face of trying times.

While details of the outcome of the meeting were still sketchy at press time yesterday, Vanguard was, however, informed that part of the governors' resolution was to meet in Asaba, Delta State, next week to harmonize positions aimed at dousing the tension in the country.

But a source close to one of the governors said although the meeting was long overdue, the move by the three governors was commendable.

The source said: “The three governors, especially Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, have provided good leadership and direction to the extent that a proper path to confidence building has been laid.

“It is coming a bit late but it has largely shown that there are still leaders who think of the nation’s unity first before any other.

“The kernel of the meeting was that Nigeria is too important to let into conflagration. It’s a good move, no doubt.”

