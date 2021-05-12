By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt The General Overseer of Life Bible International Church, CTLBIC, in Rivers State, has warned the federal government to stop fighting the leader of Adoration Ministry, Enugu State, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, adding that the efforts may ridicule the government.

The Cleric, who was speaking during a midweek service at the Adoration Ground of Christ the Life Bible International Church, at Omuanwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State said Mbaka was right to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be impeached by the National Assembly.

Okenna regretted that Nigerians were suffering and the people passing through hard times occasioned by poverty and insecurity.

He cautioned the Federal Government and Nigerians against attacking men of God for speaking the truth on critical issues in the country, advising all citizens to desist from attacking men of God who had refused to be compromised or be political

READ ALSO: Eid-el-Fitr: Lawan felicitates with Muslim Ummah at Sallah He said: “That Father Mbaka prophecied that Goodluck Jonathan will lose the 2015 election to Buhari, and that Buhari will be returned as president of Nigeria in 2019 and his prophecies came to pass, does not stop him from speaking the truth when things are going wrong. And it can never be a crime against him.

“I must advice our leaders to listen to the voice of the Lord through his servant, do what is right and stop fighting him. Nigeria was supposed to be appreciating Mbaka for speaking out on the security challenges facing the country when so many pastors and stakeholders are silent”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...