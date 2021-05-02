DSS The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned against unsavoury and inciting statements concerning the country.

The Service noted that some misguided Nigerians had continued to threaten the government, sovereignty and corporate existence of the country.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Service, Dr Peter Afunanya, gave the warning in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said notable among the utterances were the unnecessary vituperations and activities of some religious and past political leaders.

Afunanya noted that this group of people had either called for forceful change of government or mass action against it.

According to him, it has been established that the main objective for these is to cause a disintegration of the country.

“It is unfortunate that those in the forefront of this are respectable individuals who should be patriotic and not allow their personal ambitions to ruin the nation.

“The Service has also noted their desperation and penchant to collaborate with external forces and influences against Nigeria.

"They are reminded that even though democracy offers free speech, it does not give room to reckless pronouncements capable of undermining security.

“It is instructive to note that the ballot box remains the vehicle of change in a democracy,” he said.

Referring to them as self-centred individuals and groups, Afunanya, called on them to stop engaging in acts inimical to the peace and sovereignty of the nation.

He urged influential personalities to be sensitive to the emerging situations and guard against divisive and inciting utterances that would cause a breakdown of law and order.

The PRO said the Service had recently, invited and cautioned some persons who, he noted, denied their earlier statements or said they were quoted out of context.

He called on the public to be wary of such individuals who incite them in the open, but turn in the secret to retrieve their words after causing damage.

Afunanya reaffirms the unambiguous support of the Service to an indivisible, indisolluble and united country in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

He said the Service would no longer tolerate deliberate machinations by subversive and hostile groups whose agenda was to throw the country into anarchy and to serve the interests of their sponsors.

Afunanya said the Servcie was working with other security and law enforcement agencies to ensure the sustainability of peace and internal security of the country.

(NAN)

