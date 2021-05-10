…says open defecation, unhygienic practices cause of outbreak

By Bashir Bello, Kano The Kano State Government has on Monday confirmed the death of six individuals following an outbreak of a strange disease that hit Koya village, Minjibir Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa confirmed the outbreak which has symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea to newsmen in the state on Monday.

Tsanyawa said 52 persons were affected by the outbreak, out of which six died, 28 were discharged and 18 still on admission.

The commissioner attributed the root cause of the outbreak to open defecation and unhygienic practices by the citizens.

He said, “the outbreak with symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea manifested in Koya, Minjibir LGA on Friday. 52 persons were affected by the outbreak, out of which six died. Some died at home while some died in the hospital when an effort was on top gear to rescue their lives.

“As of last night, 28 were discharged and 18 were still on admission. Most of the victims were children.”

"The personnel of the ministry had since swung into action, especially in the aspect of public enlightenment on the resident to keep their environment clean and hygiene.

“We also enlightening them on first aid measures of giving oral rehydration salt to patients before reaching the hospital.

“The enlightenment is carried out across all local government in the state as the similar outbreak was experienced in Kumbotso and Gaya but has been put under control,” Tsanyawa however stated.

