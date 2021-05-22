Golden album art cover | A-Q

Rapper Gilbert Bani, better known by his stage name, A-Q has released a new album titled “Golden”.

“Golden” was released on Friday, over a year after A-Q released his award-winning 2020 album “God’s Engineering”.

“Having the most powerful voice in Hip-Hop right now means I always have to live up to it. This project is dear to me, and I hope it travels far and is deeply felt by everyone who listens to it,” A-Q said, announcing the album on his social media pages.

“Golden” tracklist

“Golden” is a 7-track album featuring BabyBoyParis and Chike.

Stream “Golden” below:



“I had to take off the suits for this one,” AQ said last week on his Instagram page, alluding to the album cover of his 2020 album “God’s Engineering” on which he was pictured dressed in a black suit.

God’s Engineering won the best rap album at the 14th edition of the Headies Award.

In this article:

A-QAQ

