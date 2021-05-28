When the conversation turns to Skales, the tone takes on the language of Afropop bangers. Steeped in the culture for more than 10 years, the singer has grown from upstart to veteran before the eyes and his rise has been defined by those unforgettable hits.

Influenced by 2020’s ennui, his Healing Process EP found him in a contemplative mood, recounting the price and process that took him to the peak of his profession.

His first single in 2021, “Kayefi,” found him musing over the concept of finding romantic companionship. And his new single, titled “This Your Body,” takes us back to those hyperpop bangers that Skales made his name with.

Featuring Nigerian international pop star Davido, Skales goes to work over a revamped amapiano-influenced bassline that sees him enunciate sexual innuendos dexterously with clever verses and a honeyed flow. When Davido comes in with his high-octane adlibs and verses, he elevates the pace of the song with a drop of his cadence.

The throbbing pace of the instrumental that undergirds “This Your Body” favours both singers who lean into experiential aspects of their artistry for a warm summer anthem. Together, they complement one another as Davido provides the emotional gravitas and Skales brings a soothing tonality to the collaboration showing that bangers are the language they are both fluent in.

Stream “This Your Body” below:



