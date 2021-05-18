By Ibrahim HassanWuyo The Arewa Consultative Forum,ACF, has advised the Kaduna state government to reconsider it’s decision particularly on downsizing the work force in the states services.

The ACF said NLC should also reconsider their stand,as their displeasure and point against the Kaduna state government have gone on record.

Emmanuel Yawe ,National Publicity Secretary ACF,said in a statement on Tuesday night that for two days now the activities of the Kaduna state government have been crippled by a strike called by the Nigerian Labour Congress.

READ ALSOLocal fish production: Lagos begins training of 120 cage fish farmers According to the statement,” hospitals, electricity/ water services, the airport, the road/rail ansport and many other services in the state have been crippled.”

“The National President of Nigerian Labour Congress NLC Ayuba Wabba said there is no going back on the strike untill the government follows the law in dealing with workers in the state. Labour is particularly angry with the state government over massive lay off of civil servants in the state.”

“The ACF advises the Kaduna state government to reconsider it’s decision particularly on downsizing the work force in the states services. We suggest that as a way out, maybe those earlier marked for lay off should be given some more time to make sure they acquire new and or additional skills.”

“The Labour should also reconsider their stand. Their displeasure and point against the Kaduna state government have gone on record. Nigeria is already faced with so many problems that a strike action that has crippled the strategically located town of Kaduna for days running will only make things worse for the ordinary man,” the forum said.

