Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Ojo

Text: Philippians 3:13-14

“Brothers and sisters, I do not consider myself yet to have taken hold of it. But one thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, 14 I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.”

Paul re-emphasised what he said in Acts 20:24 in the above passage that, I consider my life worth nothing to me, if only I may finish the race and complete the task the Lord Jesus has given me….

Every runner desires to get the trophy, but only few got it at the end of the race. No runner should boast while still on track but until the trophy is presented at the end of the competition. The first thing that Paul echoed was that he is yet to have taken hold of the crown or trophy, means he is still fighting the battle of faith, fighting the powers and principalities that wanted to hold him back. That is why one of the ancient songs says, “Christians do not repose…” Those that have died don’t have any hope to fight any more, but they are watching us. What we shall consider as we strive to win the Prize?

Forgetting what is behind, your past mistakes should not hold you down from continuing with your Christian journey. If you have fallen into sins, come back to Jesus in genuine repentance and you will receive mercy. Again, discard the failures of life and your physical challenges, as all these may affect your striving. Your present failure should be a stepping-stone to your success. Rise and strive to move forward. Another thing is straining forward toward what is ahead.

Persecution is a setback to the gospel advancement, especially in our nation. But it should not bring setback to our heavenly goal. Wicked ones are killing the children of God and destroying worship centres. Be sure that it won’t last because God will fight for His work and give us courage to see the greater glory and the joy set ahead for us.

Finally, every believer should set the goal for his/her journey in life. Where are you heading to in your Christian life? Some are serving God without the hope of eternity. All our assignments on earth should be heavenly focused. The grace of God shall sustain us as we strive to win the prize in Jesus name. Are you a backslider, or you have rejected the truth about the Word of God? Come to Jesus, He will give you another chance. Read after me, Jesus, I have resolved to come to you from all my wrongs. Please, forgive me and count me worthy in your Kingdom in Jesus name, Amen. Shalom!





