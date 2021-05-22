The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has clarified that subscribers are not required to submit their International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number.



NCC, in a statement yesterday signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ike Adinde, while reacting to media reports that subscribers would be forced to submit their IMEI numbers, appealed to the public to disregard the reports.

He, however, added that it is pertinent to state that the Commission is in the process of deploying a Device Management System (DMS), which would essentially protect subscribers against phone theft, identify and enable the elimination of fake devices from the networks.



The system, he noted, would capture IMEI automatically without any requirement for subscribers to submit same.





The statement read in part: “The attention of the NCC has been drawn to several media publications to the effect that the Commission will require Nigerians to submit the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) of their phones to it from July this year.



“At no time did the Commission issue a statement regarding the registration of IMEI by subscribers and it has no plans to do so.



“The reports in question have emanated from a section of the Revised National Identity Policy for SIM Card Registration recently launched by President Muhammadu Buhari and which has been uploaded on the Commission’s website.”



