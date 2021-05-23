Summary Of Happenings In The Previous Week

About a week ago, some of our perspectives were changed forever due to the shocking revelations that dominated the media space.

The affected continued to be the subject of conversations. Others who joined in added to the taint and excitement. Catch up on the stories that trended the previous week:

Opening the gates

The revelations coming out of the Bill Gates divorce are turning out to be messier than a lot of people imagine. Gates who is seen as a nerd with no time for women affairs acknowledged through a spokeswoman that he had an extramarital affair with a Microsoft employee, which Microsoft said led its board to investigate the “intimate relationship” shortly before he resigned. Reports have it that Microsoft board members hired a law firm in late 2019 after a Microsoft engineer alleged in a letter that she had a sexual relationship with him over several years, a relationship the unnamed spokeswoman said ended “amicably.”

Growing up

Okay, we aren’t quite certain what is going on in the Nigerian music industry. Nigerian-American Rapper, Princess Vitarah, known for the vulgarity of her lyrics has announced that she is rebranding. She wrote: I deleted all my old music and I am rebranding myself. I don’t have to hypersexualize myself in order to be successful. The singer earned public recognition after her song, “Nigerian P***y” went viral receiving 4 million views on the first day alone. She once mentioned that Kanye, Nicki Minaj and 50 Cents greatly influenced her choice. But with Kanye and Nicki singing about their faith, does this mean… never mind.

Polithiefcian?

In the early hours of Tuesday, news of the arrest of Ogun governor’s aide, Abidemi Rufai, filtered the social media space. Rufai was arrested at the JFK Airport in New York on his way out of the US. The acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman accused Rufai of using an alias, Sandy Tang, to steal over $350,000 in unemployment benefits. Besides this, he has been accused of stealing the identities of over 100 Washington residents to file fraudulent claims with ESD for pandemic-related unemployment benefits. The aide who has been pictured with the high and mighty and several politicians has since been suspended by the Ogun state governor, Governor Dapo Abiodun.

New Life

Congratulations are in order for British supermodel Naomi Campbell, 50, who is now a mother. Campbell stunned her fans as she shared a picture cradling her newborn daughter on Instagram and announced she had never felt a ‘greater love’. This is coming about four years after crediting science with allowing her to start a family whenever she wants. Alongside a picture of her baby girl’s feet, she penned: “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. Naomi’s mother, Valerie Morris-Campbell, reposting the picture wrote that she is “beyond thrilled” to finally become a grandmother. We are as well.

Nigeria Wins

This week, Nigerians around the world, football, and non-football fans, felt a heightened sense of patriotism as three of us, Kelechi “Seniorman” Iheanacho, Ndidi Wilfred and Asisat Oshoala, became Champion League winners. After showing the world their street football credibility, the seniorman became the first in football in history to score every day of the week while Asisat became the first African woman to win a Champions League cup. The best part is, they were proud of their country, and Nigerians in their numbers ensured that the world understands that their bragging rights are not for nothing!

New features

“How is Twitter free?” “Why is there no edit option?” Well, you called for it, and Twitter is finally responding. Twitter had confirmed that it is exploring a paid subscription model for some features. In a fresh development, app researcher Jane Manchun Wong informed tweeps that she’s discovered how much it will cost and what it will be called. Twitter Blue, Wong says, will cost $2.99 per month, and will include an Undo Tweets feature and bookmark collections.

Well, well, loyalties and addiction are about to be tested. A new research idea perhaps?

Like this: Like Loading...