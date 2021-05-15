Super Eagles star, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi have just made history by winning their first FA Cup title with Leicester city.

The duo have now joined Daniel Amokachi, Celestine Babayaro, Nwankwo Kanu, John Utaka, John Mikel Obi, Alex Iwobi, and Victor Moses on the list of Nigerian players who have lifted the English FA Cup trophy.

The long wait for an FA Cup trophy came to an end on Saturday after beating Chelsea 1-0 at the Wembley Stadium, TheCable reports.

Chelsea, beaten in last year’s final by Arsenal, dominated the first half, but could not replicate the performance in the second stanza as Leicester comfortably controlled the half.

The intensity of the Foxes paid off in the 63rd minute when a screamer by Youri Tielemans proved unstoppable for Chelsea’s goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Ben Chilwell, a former Leicester player, gave the Foxes a momentary scare as he battered in the ball following a goalmouth scramble in the 89th minute — but the video assistant referee (VAR) ruled the goal offside.

No club has appeared in more FA Cup finals without lifting the trophy than Leicester, who have emerged losers four times.

Having broken their duck in their fifth attempt, Rodgers has now added a major English trophy to his resume, one which has been missing from his CV.

He is the first manager to have won the English and Scottish FA Cup since Sir Alex Ferguson (four Scottish FA Cup titles with Aberdeen and five English FA Cup titles with Manchester United).

