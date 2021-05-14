Continental powerhouses Nigeria and Ghana have been surprisingly drawn against each other in the first round of the qualifying series for the 12th Women African Cup of Nations that Morocco will host in the summer of next year.

At the draw event held in CAF’s headquarters in Cairo on Monday, Equatorial Guinea will square up with the Democratic Republic of Congo while Egypt will play Tunisia.

The winner between the Falcons and the Black Queens will take on the winner of the Niger/Cote d’Ivoire fixture in the second and final round of qualifying slated for October 2021.

In the draw for the U20 FIFA Women's World Cup which will be hosted by Costa Rica next year, the Falconets have been drawn bye into round two, where they will play the winner of the fixture between Equatorial Guinea and the Central Africa Republic. The second-round games will hold 23rd – 25th September and 7th – 9th October, with the third-round matches in December this year.

In the draw for the U17 FIFA Women’s World Cup that will be hosted by India, the Flamingos have been drawn to the second round where they await the winner of the first round fixture pitching the Democratic Republic of Congo with Rwanda. The second games will take place in March 2022.

