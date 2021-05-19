Gernot Rohr

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju, has said that the current superlative form of some Nigerian strikers in their respective clubs in Europe, would pose a big selection challenge to Coach Gernot Rohr.

Adepoju, who plied his trade with Racing Santander in the Spanish La Liga, made the remarks in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, on Wednesday.

He said that the development would impact positively on the Super Eagles’ squad in the forthcoming African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.

“It is a very good thing honestly, their current form and fitness in their various clubs will further boost the confidence of the players.

“Look at Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho and the rest that are doing fantastically well, going far in the Nations Cup will be guaranteed.

“Although this might pose as a good headache to the coach, Gernot Rohr, all he has to do is select players who fit into his plans and whatever tactics he has planned,’’ he said.

Adepoju also told NAN that for as long as the players maintained their fitness, the possibility of Super Eagles performing beyond expectation was high.



