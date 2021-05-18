Naomi Campbell stunned her fans on Tuesday, 18 May, after revealing she has secretly welcomed a baby.

The 50-year old took to her Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon, to announce the birth of her newborn daughter.

Sharing an adorable photo of herself clutching her daughter’s tiny feet in her hands, the proud mom wrote: ” A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honored to have this gentle soul in my life, there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

Naomi’s fans and famous friends were quick to send congratulatory messages, with designer Marc Jacobs writing: “Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful mother you will be. Blessings all around.”

Naomi has yet to reveal her baby girl’s name and the identity of her child’s father.

The model, who has stomped on countless catwalks throughout her career, has notoriously kept her private life firmly behind closed doors. Naomi has not publicly spoken about who the baby’s father is and has kept quiet about whether she is in a relationship at the moment.

According to Metro, Naomi has also been linked to a number of stars in the past few years, including Skepta and Liam Payne, but has not confirmed or denied any romances.

Naomi has previously spoken of her desire to have children, telling Vogue Arabia in 2018: “I’d love to have kids. I don’t discount anything in life. I love kids and always will.

“When I’m around children, I become a child myself. That’s the little girl I don’t ever want to lose.”

Last year, Naomi dropped a huge hint about motherhood, telling Paris Match when quizzed on whether she missed being a mother: “No. By the way, who said I would not be a mother someday?”

