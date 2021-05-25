Nigeria risks losing generation to insurgency in North-East — Amnesty International By: Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja Fighters of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have sustained their aggressive onslaught against the Abubakar Shekau’s faction of Boko Haram, killing and arresting some of the rival sect’s Commanders and terrorists, Sources familiar with happening among the terrorists groups have said.

They also captured some top Commanders of the Shekau faction like Mustapha Krimima Jaysh, Ba’akaka, Malkin Tijjani, Hirasama and Mallam Ballu who refused to surrender and attempted to escape.

The Sources said a large number of terrorists on gun trucks were recently sighted at Marte, East of Tumour, Tumbumma and Tumbuktu Triangle in Sambisa, after a heavy gun battle of supremacy between ISWAP and Shekau’s Boko Haram fighters at Garin Malam.

Meanwhile, series of meetings are being held in Sabeel Huda camp in the heart of Sambisa forest between ISWAP Commanders and other surrendered senior Boko Haram members.]

Also read: How Boko Haram Terrorists’ Attempted Infiltration into Rann was Blocked ― Army It was gathered that the fate of the arrested Boko Haram Commanders and fighters would be decided by Albarnawy’s disciplinary Committee, headed by one Muhammad Malumma, ISWAP’s Chief Judge.

The ISWAP leadership has vowed to eliminate all terrorists belonging to the Shekau group if they refuse to surrender.

An intelligence operative disclosed that an intercepted communication between two leaders of ISWAP indicated that a committee led by one Abu-Mosad Albarnawy, a self-proclaimed appointee of Amirul Mu’uminoon, (ISIS Caliphate Leader) had dissolved all formations and structures of Shekau’s Boko Haram in an aggressive raid in Sambisa Forest, recently.

It further revealed that the fight is being coordinated by the Wali of ISWAP, one Muhammad Dawud, who is also known as Abu Hafsat, with four other ISWAP Fiye (Service Chiefs), and Khalids, (Commanding Officers) from Lake Chad, Timbuktu and Marte.

According to the operative, the ISWAP Service Chiefs and its Commanding Officers are all under the supervision of Abu-Mosad Albarnawy, who is coordinating the mission.

Multiple sources reported that Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau had died or mortally wounded in a confrontation with ISWAP fighters, a group that separated from Shekau’s Boko Haram in 2016.

The Nigerian military has not offiong confirmed the reports but said it is investigating.

