The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the academic qualification of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

APC and Williams Edobor, a chieftain of the party, had filed a suit against Obaseki, accusing him of forging the first-degree certificate which he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to enable him contest the governorship election.

But the governor had insisted that the error on the copy of his certificate, which he submitted to INEC, was made by a photocopying machine.

According to The Cable, in a judgment delivered today, May 28, the apex court ruled that APC and one of its chieftains, Edobor Williams have failed to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

After losing out at the trial court and the court of appeal, the appellants went ahead to the supreme court seeking an upturn of the verdicts

Emmanuel Agim, who read the lead judgment, held that the appellants woefully failed to substantiate their forgery allegation against the governor.

The court ruled that the party members failed woefully to prove their case as they did not provide any disclaimer from the school that the certificate, whose authenticity they challenged, was not issued to Obaseki by the institution.

It proceeded to uphold the March 18, 2021 judgment of the Court of Appeal, which earlier affirmed the January 9, 2021 judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja upholding the authenticity of the first decree certificate in Classics issued to Obaseki by the University of Ibadan (UI).

The court dismissed the appeal and awarded N1 million cost against the appellants.