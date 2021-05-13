The victim, Oluwole Oke By Adeola Badru A member of the Man O’War organisation was reportedly killed on Monday by suspected Fulani herders along Igangan/Iganna road, Iwere-Ile, in Iwajowa Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The deceased, Oluwole Oke, said to be in his 30’s was a Commander of the voluntary paramilitary organization in Iserin, Igboora.

The incident that led to his death was said to have happened when Oke took his fiancée who came visiting, to her tow, but was stopped along Igangan to Iganna road, Iwere and shot.

A source who was privy to the incident said the Man O’War uniform he was wearing could have sold him out as he could have been mistaken for a security operative.

The fiancée who was said to have been unstable since the incident occurred, told the people that, the deceased was immediately shot when the suspected assailants saw the uniform vest on him.

According to a source who pleaded not to have his name in print: “What happened was that, on Monday, the guy (Oke) took his fiancé from Igboora to the lady’s town somewhere in either Iganna or Iwere-Ile. He took her on his bike.”

” As he leaves around past 6 PM, they flashed him and he thought they were policemen and he stopped. As he stopped, maybe they thought he was an OPC or Vigilante member based on his dressings and immediately they released bullets on him and he died.

“They didn’t even steal anything from him. They didn’t take his phone, or his money, or even his bike, they just killed him. It was the lady who gave the account of what happened but the lady didn’t return to Igboora.”

The corpse was initially deposited at Iganna Police Station before it was handed over to the family on Wednesday.

Oke has been buried according to sources.

When contacted, the Oyo Police Command, speaking through its Public Relations Officer, DSP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident, saying its investigations are still ongoing on the matter.

He said acting upon information, the police received the lifeless body of the deceased lying along Iwere-Ile Road.

Osifeso said: “The unfortunate incident was reported around 2140hrs on 10/05/2021.”

“Our operatives acted upon information received about a lifeless body who was later discovered to be that of late Olabode Oluwole ‘m’ aged 33years lying along Iwere-Ile Road.”

