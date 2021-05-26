By Ochuko Akuopha A suspected Yahoo boy, who allegedly killed his twin brother at Oleh, headquarters of Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State, has been arrested by police operatives.

Though the reason for the killing could not be ascertained at press time, sources said it might have been carried out for ritual purposes.

The suspect, it was gathered, was found with a dog and the decomposing body of the deceased in their apartment at Old Olomoro Road, Monday, after neighbours perceived a offensive smell emanating from the flat.

“The house was locked for some days and after some time, the people living in the compound began to perceive foul smell that attracted flies around the apartment.

“The neighbours then alerted the police at the Oleh divisional headquarters. The door was forced open and they found him sitting close to the decomposing body of his twin brother. A dog was also found in the house,” a source, who craved anonymity, said.

The source said the corpse of the deceased had been deposited in a mortuary in the area while the suspect and his dog were arrested by the police.

Confirming the incident, yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr Bright Edafe, said the police had commenced investigation into the matter.

He, however, added that “For now, there is no evidence that it was for ritual purpose. When they broke into the house, they saw the decomposing body and the twin brother.”

