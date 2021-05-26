… Fears hoodlums may hijack the protest

…As Ijaw youths call on FG to rescue its kidnap President

….Says protests no longer necessity By Chris Ochayi, ABUJA Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Senator Godswill Akpabio has urged protesting youths from the Niger Delta region to end the protest to ensure sustainable peace in the region.

Akpabio, who stated this while addressing representatives of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) in Abuja expressed fears that the protest if allowed to continue might be hijacked by hoodlums who may cause havoc to the peaceful region.

The Minister remarked that the region which has been one of the most peaceful regions in the country should not allow itself to be plunged into crisis, promising that the issues tabled by the youths from the region will be addressed.

He explained further that, aboard for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) will be constituted after the forensic audit ordered by the President.

He disclosed that the auditors have already submitted two interim reports to the President, adding that by July they are expected to submit their final report to pave way for the inauguration of the board.

Responding on behalf of IYC, the national PRO, Ebilade Ekerefe appealed to the Federal government and security agencies to rescue the President of the council, Igbifa who was adopted on his way to Abuja Tuesday morning.

He, however, called on their protesting members in the region to remain calm and peaceful because the issue of the constitution of the board of NDDC which ignited the protest is been addressed by the federal government through the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

