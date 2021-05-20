TAG Comics

What do a group of adventurous boys in a Nigerian boarding school, a samurai warrior who originated in the Bini Kingdom, and a football team caught up in the most epic contest in the universe have in common? Well, these are just a few of the hilarious and magical characters that have been thrilling the ever-growing community of Tag Comics fans over the last two years. These and more will, to the delight of comic enthusiasts, be on display in December 2021 at the TAG Convention – a celebration of Art, Comics and Gaming in Lagos, Nigeria.

With its global headquarters in Lagos, Tag Comics is a self-funded platform for local artists and dreamers that has evolved into an international team of writers, colourists, and artists from Nigeria, Egypt, the United States, South Africa, Korea, Mexico, and Russia. These artists continue to develop a rich library of content that has drawn an even more diverse audience from around the world. This loyal community of readers connect and engage with various titles and fan-favourites such as Dafe – Friend and All of Mishima, Yasuke, Rapture, and Field of Champions daily on TAG’s website, social media handles, and via its wildly popular mobile apps on Android and IOS.

With a talented team led by CEO and writer, Morakinyo Araoye, TAG’s ethos is based on the premise that its content should be made for and by comic fans who believe that original African stories, whether contemporary, historic, or folklore can be creatively expressed in the art form, find new audiences, and take a deserved place in the multibillion-dollar comic industry. French translations of TAG Comics are finding new fans in French-speaking countries. With Spanish and Arabic versions of Tag Comics currently in development, TAG’s global ambitions are becoming a reality.

The fan-focused TAG Convention is billed to be the ultimate meetup of fans, gamers, artists, writers, actors, publishers, and other elements of the comic and gaming sub-culture. It will be a fun-packed opportunity to unveil new comics and TAG’s plans for the future of its universe which includes animation, gaming, new comics, and some very special surprises for our new and loyal fans. The two-day event, which will hold from Tuesday, the 28th to Friday, the 29th of December 2021, will feature panels, live entertainment, merch, meet and greets, and interactions between the fans and the TAG Comics team and special guests. Download the TAG Comics mobile app and follow the social media handles to join the TAG Comics community and for more updates on the upcoming convention.

