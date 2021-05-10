The Taliban has declared a three-day ceasefire across Afghanistan to mark this week’s Eid al-Fitr holiday, two days after more than 50 people mostly young girls were killed in bomb blasts outside a school in the capital Kabul.

The ceasefire announcement comes as the United States continues to pull out its last 2,500 troops 20 years after it invaded the country and removed the Taliban from power. US-led efforts to bring peace seems to have faltered as talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government have hardly progressed.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, its start determined by the sighting of the new moon.

According to Aljazeera, the Taliban declared similar ceasefires last year to mark Muslim holidays.

The government usually reciprocates with a truce, and Fraidon Khawzon spokesman for chief negotiator Abdullah Abdullah said early Monday: “We welcome the announcement, the Islamic republic is also ready and will announce soon.”

The latest offer comes after the government blamed the Taliban for Saturday’s attack outside a girls’ school in Dasht-e-Barchi, a suburb of the capital largely populated by the Hazara community.

A series of blasts outside the school at a time when residents were shopping ahead of the holiday killed more than 50 people and wounded more than 100.

It was the deadliest attack in more than a year.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani declared Tuesday a day of national mourning.

“This savage group does not have the power to confront security forces on the battlefield, and instead targets with brutality and barbarism public facilities and the girls’ school,” he said in a statement.

The Taliban, who denied responsibility, had earlier issued a statement saying the nation needed to “safeguard and look after educational centers and institutions”.

On Sunday, relatives buried the dead at a hilltop site known as “Martyrs Cemetery”, where victims of attacks against the Hazara community are laid to rest.

Hazaras are Shia Muslims who have historically faced persecution in the country of 38 million.

The Taliban denies it has carried out attacks in Kabul since February last year when its negotiators signed a deal with Washington that paved the way for peace talks and withdrawal of the remaining US troops.

The Taliban have clashed daily with Afghan forces in the rugged countryside even as the US military reduces its presence.

The US was supposed to have pulled all forces out by May 1 as agreed with the Taliban last year, but Washington pushed back the date to September 11, a move that angered the armed group.

The leader of the Taliban, Haibatullah Akhunzada, reiterated in a message released ahead of Eid that any delay in withdrawing the troops was a “violation” of that deal.

“If America again fails to live up to its commitments, then the world must bear witness and hold America accountable for all the consequences,” Akhunzada warned in Sunday’s message.

Like this: Like Loading...