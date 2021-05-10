Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen. Photo: TWITTER/STERLINGBANK

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen has called on Nigerian women to sustain and build on the political and empowerment legacies established left by late Aisha Alhassan. Tallen made the call during a condolence visit to the family of the former minister of Women Affairs also known as “Mama Taraba” in Abuja, who died at the age of 61 in Egypt.

According to her, the late Al-Hassan, former minister of Women Affairs was an amazon for women emancipation and her demise came at a crucial time when women were agitating for more representation in governance.

“We have lost a great amazon, a woman who left her name on the sands of time. She fought for the cause of women and children. We have lost a great gem and we pray that Allah will grant her eternal rest,” she said

She described her as a crusader for girl -child education, gender advocate, legal luminary and women activist, whose death had left a big vacuum in the journey for women’s political participation.

She, therefore, urged the family and the Nigeria populace to take solace in the fact that she lived an impactful life and prayed that Allah grants her eternal rest.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Alhaji Ibrahim Jalingo, the immediate younger brother to the late Al-Hassan, described her as a mother to all and appreciated the Minister for identifying with the family.

“Aisha is a mother to us, she is a mother to even her father, her brothers and even the old and aged, but by attitude she mothered all of us.

“We thank you very much for coming to identify with us at this time, we pray God almighty will rewards you abundantly.’’

Similarly, the younger sister to the deceased, Zainab Ibrahim said the late Alhassan gave in her best towards serving the country, urging Nigerian women to emulate her gesture.

“She lived for Nigerian women and the only way Nigerian women can honour her is to beat her record and we hope that we can get someone who can do exactly what she did especially in in the field of politics.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the remains of Late Sen. Aisha Al-hassan, arrived Nigeria from Cairo Egypt on Sunday and will be laid to rest in her home town in Taraba state on Monday, May 10.

The late Al-Hassan, who died at the age of 61, was appointed minister of women affairs by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

She, however, resigned her position in July 2018 to run as governorship candidate in the 2019 gubernatorial elections under the United Democratic Party.

She, however, lost to the incumbent Taraba Governor, Darius Ishaku, who ran for a second term in office under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Prior to her ministerial appointment, Al-Hassan was a Senator on the platform of the PDP representing the Taraba North Senatorial District.



Like this: Like Loading...