Tambuwal, Okowa, Darius, Others Grace PDP National Caucus Meeting

By
By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja The national caucus meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is currently in session in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The meeting holding at the Akwa Ibom Governor’s lodge, Asokoro, has in attendance Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Aminu Tambuwal, and Ishaku Darius, governors of Delta, Sokoto, and Taraba state respectively.

READ ALSO: Contract as Compensation: Nigerians react to Presidency, Mbaka’s face-off Also in attendance are Prince Uche Secondus, national chairman of the party, Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, immediate past Deputy  President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, and the lawmaker representing the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Senator Tanimu Aduda.

Also in attendance are former Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki and chairman of the party’s disciplinary committee, Chief Tom Ikimi.

Top on the agenda of the meeting, according is the security situation in the country.

