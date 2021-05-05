By Emma Una, CALABAR THREE People’s Democratic Party, PDP, governors on Wednesday visited their Cross River State counterpart, Senator Ben Ayade following his threat to defect from the party.

The governors are Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Ifeanyi Akowa of Delta and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

The governors who came on the auspices of the People’s Democratic Party Governors Forum, PDP-GF, held extensive discussions with their host who has been complaining of injustice in the PDP and threatened to decamp if not redressed.

After the discussion which lasted about two hours inside Government House, Calabar, Governor Tambuwal, who is also the Chairman of the PDP-GF told journalists that the “discussions were fruitful, peaceful and productive with the stakeholders of Cross River PDP

"We're here on the mandate of the PDP-GF which was sanctioned by the National Working Committee, NWC, to come and engage with our dear brother and colleague, Prof. Ben Ayade, the governor of Cross River state and the stakeholders of our party here I on the issues of the Congresses held here in the state that became contentious.

“We’ve engaged with them and the feelers we have is that by the grace of God we’ll soon resolve these issues and the party will bounce back as one.

Tambuwal stated further that there were lots of concerns about how the Congresses went and “every one of us is interested that we restore normalcy to ensure that the family is brought back together and work together for the common interest of Cross River State,” the governor said.

He also said his team will take the report of the meeting to the Governors’ Forum and the NWC for examination, deliberation and action.

Ayade had three weeks ago despatched his council chairmen to Abuja with a petition over the conduct of PDP ward and local government executives of the party which excluded his faithful

Later the three visiting governors were led by Prof. Ayade to the state Industrial Park comprising of frozen chicken lines, aka Calachika, Cross River State Instant Noodles, branded KISIMIE Instant Noodles, complex and the feed moll

They all expressed delight with the performance of their host who despite the economic crunch has done superlatively well, particularly in job creation and diversification of the economy of the state.

