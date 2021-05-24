Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Kehinde Adams

The Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) has suspended actors, Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Kehinde Adams aka Lege over their “show of shame” on social media.

Sunday and Adam, in the past few weeks, have been at loggerheads on social media over the arrest of their colleague, Baba Ijesha, who was accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

In light of this, the Tampan Guild of Directors (TGD), which is an arm of TAMPAN, shared a statement on its Instagram page which was addressed to all film directors under its umbrella.

“The attention of the National Body of TAMPAN (Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria) has been drawn to the unruly acts, exchange of detrimental verbal utterances, and other acts that are causing disrespect to the image of the association and our noble profession in general,” said the statement, which was signed by the guild’s chairman Damilola Olatunji.

The statement asked film directors to desist from working with Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Kehinde Adams with immediate effect until their suspension is lifted.

“All Guilds under TAMPAN have been directed to henceforth desist from having professional dealings with Sunday Nkechi Blessing and Mr Adams Kehinde (Lege) until further notice. In accordance with the directive from our parent body, Theatre Arts and Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria, concerning the show of shame currently ongoing between the two practitioners, Sunday Nkechi Blessing and Mr Adams Kehinde on social media, creating a bad image for our noble profession, punitive order becomes imperative to redeem our battered image.”

TAMPAN’s TGD also warned that any filmmaker that fouls the directive would be punished for breaking the law.

“In light of the above, it has been decreed that no director from this guild (TAMPAN Guild of Directors) should engage the services of the two actors in whatever guise. To go contrary to this directive is tantamount to running afoul of the law of the parent body, subject to further punitive measures against the lawbreaker! Hope this directive will be wholesomely enforced to the letter.”

