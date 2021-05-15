Taraba state office of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced training for three hundred and fifty two women and youths on both Basic and Advance National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (NOAS).

State coordinator, NDE, Illiya Yakubu Ilelah who spoke while addressing participants, said the aim of the training is to provide technical and vocational training for unemployed women and youths in the state. Of the 320 participants, 20 were selected from the sixteen local government councils of the state for the basic while two participants were selected from each council for the advance NOAS to make a total of 32.

The exercise, which is for recruited Basic-National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (B-NOAS) and the Advanced-National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (A-NOAS), has participants from all the local government councils of the state. Stressing their desire to take youths off the street by discouraging them from acts capable of igniting crisis or jeopardizing the present peace being enjoyed in the state, the programme, according to him, is a great opportunity for them to excel in life.

He didn’t say if beneficiaries would be given working tools after the training but confirmed that they would be linked with financial institutions that would assist them with soft loans to help kick start their businesses.





