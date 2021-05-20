NLC PHOTO: Twitter

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it has restored power supply on most of its 33KVA feeders and that the Kaduna Distribution Company (KAEDCO) had indicated readiness to pick supply.

TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

It would be recalled that the TCN said that the industrial action by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Kaduna State, resulted in the interruption of bulk electricity supply in the state

Mbah listed the 33kV feeders which TCN had restored power to include Mogadishu, Abakwa, Nigerian Airforce Base, Ungwa Dosa, Turunku, Arewa, Airport, Kinkinau, Narayi and Independence feeders.

She said that the Jaji and Rigasa feeders had also been energised while Olam, PAN and UNTL are about to be energised.

“The Waterworks feeder was energised but tripped as a result of fault.

“TCN will continue to gradually restore supply on the other feeders as soon as KAEDCO indicates readiness to take supply,” she said.



No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...