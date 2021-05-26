Tobi Amusan. PHOTO: GETTYIMAGES

Now close to Tokyo Olympics qualification

Team Nigeria’s relays tour of the United States yielded some positive results yesterday, as the country’s men and women 4x100m teams finished tops in their respective races in Texas.

Team Nigeria started the tour of U.S three weeks ago with the PVAMU Invitational in Texas, where the mixed relay team posted a good result.

At yesterday’s event also held in Texas, Team Nigeria defeated Canada, Trinidad and Tobago and some other American clubs in the women’s 4x100m, posting a time of 43.06 seconds, which puts the country at number 11 in the world and number one for the remaining spot at the Tokyo Olympics. Team U.S.A could not raise a complete squad for the relay events yesterday.

Joy Udo-Gabriel started the women’s 4x100m race and handed over to Grace Nwokocha, who handed the baton to Rosemary Chukwuma before Commonwealth Games and two-time African champion, Tobi Amusan, who arrived Team Nigeria’s camp a few days ago, anchored the race in lane 4.

In the men’s 4x100m relay, Nigeria also won, with Enoch Adegoke starting the race and handing the baton to Chidi Okezie, who handed it to Jerry Jakpa, while Godson Brume anchored in lane 5 amidst terrible weather.

Bad weather (lightening and thunder) temporarily put the event on hold. Before then, Nigeria’s long jumper, Ese Brume, was leading her event with 6.61m.

Meanwhile, former President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Chief Solomon Ogba, has praised the athletes for their performances despite the terrible weather condition in Texas yesterday.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...